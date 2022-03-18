Katalyo Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $658,101.91 and $71,904.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.21 or 0.07031021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.29 or 0.99739037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041037 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

