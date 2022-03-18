Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

KPTI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 206,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after acquiring an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

