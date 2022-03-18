Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Kamada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

