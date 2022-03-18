K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $26.95 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

