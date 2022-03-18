K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $26.95 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on K-Bro Linen (KBRLF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.