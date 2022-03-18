Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

JNPR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $34.65. 5,427,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,050. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $117,032,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.