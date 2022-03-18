Judith J. Robertson Purchases 200,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth $320,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.