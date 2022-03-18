JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -538.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

