JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

