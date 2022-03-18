JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 750

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($10.01) to GBX 750 ($9.75) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.87) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.16) to GBX 835 ($10.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.38) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 879.38 ($11.44).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 695.50 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 768.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 835.34. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 1.84%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 29,500 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($259,707.41).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

