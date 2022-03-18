JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.27, but opened at $40.65. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. JOYY shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 51,084 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

