Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.