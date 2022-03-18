Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ JOUT opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $76.72 and a one year high of $154.18.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.
About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
