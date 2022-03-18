Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $76.72 and a one year high of $154.18.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.