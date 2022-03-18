Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $51.39 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.