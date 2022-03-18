Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $51.39 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.