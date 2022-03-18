John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

