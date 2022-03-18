John D. Baker III Purchases 940 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) CFO John D. Baker III purchased 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRPH opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FRP by 148.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FRP by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 367.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

