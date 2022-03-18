John D. Baker III Purchases 940 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) CFO John D. Baker III purchased 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of FRPH opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.63.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.
About FRP (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
