John C. Jacobs Sells 15,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 620,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.