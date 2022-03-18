John C. Jacobs Sells 15,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 620,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.