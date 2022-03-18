John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 176,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $941.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

