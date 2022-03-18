JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JOAN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 560,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,283. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get JOANN alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in JOANN by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.