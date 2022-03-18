Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,426,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

