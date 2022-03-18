Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 4,412,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976,862. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.