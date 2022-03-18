Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. American National Group comprises about 2.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American National Group worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American National Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.43. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

