Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

