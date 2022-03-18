Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.