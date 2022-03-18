Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,506 shares of company stock worth $2,654,263. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

