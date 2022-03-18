Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $89,274,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.53.

Baidu stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

