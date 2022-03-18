Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $408.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

