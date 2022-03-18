Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DS Smith Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for DS Smith in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.