Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $230.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.
BNTX stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.30. 54,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $464.00.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
