JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.17).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.94) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.07). The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.11.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.77), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($27,698,309.49).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

