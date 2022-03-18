JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 144.73 ($1.88). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 141.75 ($1.84), with a volume of 7,135,068 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.11.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.77), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($27,698,309.49).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

