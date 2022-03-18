JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $45.98

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.98, but opened at $55.74. JD.com shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 689,472 shares trading hands.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after buying an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

