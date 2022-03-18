Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Jabil stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,369. Jabil has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

