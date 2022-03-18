Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. Jabil has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

