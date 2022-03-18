Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Director William H. Everett Sells 2,000 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $26.99 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

