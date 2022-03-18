Isoray (NYSE:ISR) and USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) and USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isoray and USA Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $10.05 million 5.04 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -7.13 USA Equities $120,000.00 40.14 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

USA Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isoray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Isoray and USA Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Isoray has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Equities has a beta of -2.1, meaning that its share price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Isoray and USA Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14% USA Equities -49.03% -0.41% -0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of USA Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USA Equities beats Isoray on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

USA Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

