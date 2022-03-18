Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 330,854 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Isoray alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.