Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Isoray shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 330,854 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
