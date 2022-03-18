iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 268,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $268.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.36.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.