iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 19.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

