iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

