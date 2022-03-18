iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock remained flat at $$110.93 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,202. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.