iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,253 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.96. 474,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,497,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

