iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 533,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,548,728 shares.The stock last traded at $52.29 and had previously closed at $45.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

