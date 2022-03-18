iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,658,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. 23,878,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,178,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.40 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

