iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.09 and last traded at $152.09. Approximately 5,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 52,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average is $170.29.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.