iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64.

