iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,620 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $137.58.

