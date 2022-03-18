iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $76.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.