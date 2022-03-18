iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,788,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

