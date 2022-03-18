iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,829,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,602,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $61.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

