iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,867.9% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 668,319 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 38,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,964. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.